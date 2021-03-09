TROY, Mo. — A Louisiana man sustained minor injuries Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Lincoln County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 3:28 p.m. March 8 on Highway FF, north of Morgan Lane.
A 2007 Sterling A9500 was being driven westbound by 61-year-old Darrell R. Chatman of Louisiana.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and overturned.
Chatman, who was wearing a safety device, was taken to SSM Health St. Joseph in Lake St. Louis by ambulance.