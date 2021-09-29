Louisiana Country Colorfest poised for expanded opportunities with new weekend

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Country Colorfest has moved to the first weekend of October, and the full slate of family-friendly activities and entertainment is ready for visitors from throughout the region.
Kiffany Ardeneaux, executive director of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the upcoming festival, with activities taking place throughout the day Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. In the past, some vendors were opting to go to Hannibal's Folklife Festival instead, on the same weekend Colorfest used to be scheduled. After a year hiatus due to the pandemic and downtown infrastructure improvements, there will be a wide variety of vendors and entertainment, including area high school bands.
With the change to the first weekend of October, committee members were able to get several of the vendors to return, along with attracting new vendors that were not already heading to another area. Local high school bands will be available to perform, as well.
"This is really a fresh start for our community — with the whole weekend and with the new vendors — it's really a fresh start," Ardeneaux said.
Ardeneaux said the event traditionally features homemade crafts, and some specialties include a vendor who makes unique items like resin shot glasses, resin-coated cornhole boards and checkerboards. In addition, there are homemade t-shirts, pillowcases, hot beanbags, personalized keychains and custom tumblers.
The Louisiana Community Betterment Farmers' Market will join the festivities to give patrons a chance to purchase fresh produce on the weekend, adding to their traditional market day on Wednesday.
Craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Ardeneaux said there will be music throughout the day. A parade, children's games, a car show, an emergency vehicle display, a duck race, food vendors and a historic ghost tour are planned for the weekend. Alcohol sales will also be allowed in a restricted area.
Family friendly activities include a mullet competition at noon Saturday and a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. Sunday.
"I am so excited for this weekend," Ardeneaux said, mentioning her only concern was with the weather. "This weekend has fallen into place so perfectly. I've got a great committee that helped me out and made it so effortless to put together. It's been amazing."
More information is available by visiting the Louisiana Colorfest Facebook page.