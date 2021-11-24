LOUISIANA, Mo. — Louisiana, Mo. will ring in the holiday season with the annual Christmas Light Parade, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, on Georgia St. heading east from 20th St. to Fourth St.
The parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Sunset Park, 20th and Georgia Streets. The parade will feature lighted floats, decorated walkers, a visit by Santa Claus and other festive entries. The Louisiana Area Historical Museum, 304 Georgia St., will host a tree-trimming and lighted windows display from 5-7:30 p.m.
The Louisiana Christmas Light Parade is sponsored by the Louisiana Community Betterment Association. More information is available by contacting Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420.
