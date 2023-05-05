Louisiana Bluegrass Pickers Festival brims with more music and fun for second year

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Last year's Louisiana Bluegrass Pickers Festival was a rousing success, and Director Jodie Ries has been dedicated to making the follow-up event even better when it returns to historic Georgia St. on Saturday, May 13.
Ries explained the festival began as a family-friendly way to draw tourists and locals together in the spring — autumn's Colorfest is the only other big event that brings visitors to historic Louisiana each year. Ries is a member of the local tourism committee, and she felt bluegrass music, children's activities and a variety of vendors would combine for a great event as people become more eager to get outside and socialize.
In 2022, there were two bands providing music. There will be four bands this year, with two performing bluegrass, one playing folk music and a fourth performing Americana-style music. Ries said the YMCA will bring a bounce house back for children, and a petting zoo will return.
There are 75 vendors from near and far — Ries is still receiving applications for more. They will offer a wide range of items like food, crafts, jewelry, handmade soaps, woodworking and fortune telling and palm reading. Attendees can enjoy a meal from one of several food trucks.
Ries received a flood of positive feedback from last year's festival, and she took suggestions to heart for the 2023 festival. She heard requests for more bands and a chance to dance in the street. At 3:30 p.m., the vendors will close, and the street will become a place to set up lawn chairs or dance to the live entertainment.
The fun begins at 9 a.m. when vendors and the petting zoo open up. Popular returning events include the ugly cake contest, with free entry and drop-off of cakes starting at 9:30 a.m. The arm-wrestling contest springs into action at 11 a.m. Ries said another big hit is the scavenger hunt, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cornhole contest gets underway at 1 p.m. and the fiddle contest, sponsored by the Raintree Arts Council, begins at 3 p.m.
Of course, the music is a big part of the festival's unique ambiance. Odd Man Out takes the stage from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by Russo and Co from noon to 2 p.m. Keota will perform from 4:30-6 p.m. and Finley River Boys will conclude the musical entertainment from 7-8:30 p.m.
With the festival in full swing, historic Georgia Street harks back to days gone by.
"It just has a whole different feel to it," Ries said, noting how much fun she had as she visited every corner of the festival. "Having everybody there and everybody enjoying what was going on — despite the rain that we had last year — there was such great feedback."
Ries was thrilled to hear from fellow Louisiana residents, as well as visitors from as far as Jacksonville, Ill. and Wentzville, Mo. She shared her enthusiasm about the chance to bring everyone together to enjoy the day, socialize and make some new memories.
She fondly recalls when of one of the bands invited children up to the stage to play last year. The jam sessions were entertaining, with seasoned players sharing tips and making beautiful music with younger fiddlers.
In addition, the Louisiana Area Historical Museum will be open during the Bluegrass Pickers Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is at 304 Georgia and there is no admission charge.
During the festivities, folk songs that became popular around the world will be highlighted. “Sweet Betsy From Pike” and “Joe Bowers”, will be among the featured songs. Eddie South, a Louisiana native and violinist who performed during the Jazz Age, will also be spotlighted.
Regular exhibits include early industries, the Civil War era, 13th Amendment author John Brooks Henderson, Stark Brothers Nurseries, Hercules, Mo Mo the Missouri Monster and local businesses and schools.
"I'm just really excited for it to get here at this point," Ries said, noting everything is scheduled and prepared for the big day. "I'm ready to get everything up and going — to get the vendors in, to get the music going — being able to hear it. I'm just ready for all that excitement."
More information, including updates on attending vendors and a complete schedule, is available by visiting the Louisiana Bluegrass Pickers Festival Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.