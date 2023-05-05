Louisiana Bluegrass Pickers Festival brims with more music and fun for second year

Carl White and Rachel Maye perform a song at last year's Bluegrass Pickers Festival in downtown Louisiana, Mo. The Springfield-based duet performs as The Royal Hellions. This year's event takes place Saturday, May 13. In addition to concerts and jam sessions, there will be vendors, food trucks, an ugly cake contest, scavenger hunt, fiddle contest, arm wrestling, a petting zoo and games. More information is available on Facebook.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / BRENT ENGEL

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Last year's Louisiana Bluegrass Pickers Festival was a rousing success, and Director Jodie Ries has been dedicated to making the follow-up event even better when it returns to historic Georgia St. on Saturday, May 13.

Ries explained the festival began as a family-friendly way to draw tourists and locals together in the spring — autumn's Colorfest is the only other big event that brings visitors to historic Louisiana each year. Ries is a member of the local tourism committee, and she felt bluegrass music, children's activities and a variety of vendors would combine for a great event as people become more eager to get outside and socialize.

