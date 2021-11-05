Louis Riggs Farmers Insurance to donate to United Way

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Louis Riggs opened a Farmers Insurance Office in Hannibal this past summer. As part of his new Insurance Agency, he wants to give back and invest in the community.
Throughout the month of November, a donation will be given to United Way’s Community Campaign for each new policy the agency sells.
For Riggs, he finds his new business as an opportunity to make the community a better place for everyone by being philanthropic-minded.
“We are a part of this community,” Riggs said. “This insurance agency gives us an opportunity to serve through providing financial peace of mind while giving back to the community in some way every day. We look forward to partnering with more agencies to help meet their needs.”
In addition to this gift, the agency is conducting a perpetual food drive for the food pantry at Douglass Community Services as well as children’s book drive for their Little Libraries. Additionally, the agency is asking for donations of soap and shampoo for AVENUES. Individuals can drop items off at their agency’s office located at 201 N. 3rd St. Suite 220.
“At United Way, we find this as a very inspirational idea,” said Kevin Arthaud, the COMMUNITY Campaign Chair. “We are hopeful other businesses decide to replicate this effort.”
This year 20 local organizations will benefit from United Way’s Community Campaign. Those organizations include AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach: Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal.
Individuals are encouraged to donate to the community through the 2021-22 United Way Campaign. Donations can be made online at http://unitedwaymta.org, by mailing gifts to P.O. Box 81 Hannibal, Mo. 63401, or by texting ‘UWMTA’ to 26989.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
