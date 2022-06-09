BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Patricia Smith was driven by faith and compassion to help others, no matter the difficulties life presented.
The 66-year-old In-Home Health Services supervisor for the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is retiring after almost 28 years. Friday will be her last day on the job.
“It was never just a job for me,” she said. “It has been a blessing. The joy came when I went home at night and knew value had been added to somebody’s life.”
Smith began at NECAC as an In-Home Aide on Sept. 24, 1994. Three months later, she began a yearlong stint as an assistant supervisor with the program. She then was promoted to supervisor. The program provides services to the elderly and disabled.
Senior citizens and the disabled offer a “value” that cannot be measured, Smith believes. That’s one reason she’s so committed to making sure In-Home Services offers top-notch quality.
“Never make a client feel you’re above what they’re asking you to do,” she said. “I want to make sure they’re taken care of. It’s not just the care. It’s what you give the care with — respect for human life. Anybody can do the job, but you have to do it with love and kindness, always leaving a person with their dignity.”
Services provided by NECAC In-Home to qualifying clients include housekeeping, bathing, meal preparation, shopping, medication set-up, personal care, nursing and health assessments. Smith tells the aides she oversees that dignity and respect go hand-in-hand with each.
“There are a lot of jobs you can do to make money,” she said. “That cannot be your driving force in In-Home. “When you can bring (clients) satisfaction to what they’re dealing with, they’re grateful. It may not be much to you, but it is to them.”
In-Home is not an eight-to-five job. Smith gets calls at night, on weekends and during holidays. Faith helps her deal with the stresses.
“I don’t think you can do the job unless God is part of your life,” she said. “I think the Lord gives everybody a gift. If you’re able to tap into that gift, it will carry you. Everything has ups and downs. Not every day is a sunshiny day. But when you get to the end, the cloudy days don’t mean anything.”
Smith is married and has a son. She has a few projects in mind for retirement, including going through a basement of items collected over the years, but no specific plans.
“After working all my life, I get the chance to wake up and do what I want to do,” she said. “I’m looking forward to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.