Long-time Hannibal Clinic doctor to retire

Priscilla Long, MD

HANNIBAL — Priscilla Long, MD, Hannibal Clinic, retires on Jan. 27, after 32 years of providing patient care. She specialized in internal and bariatric medicine.

“The atmosphere at Hannibal Clinic was and is truly caring, caring for our patients and caring for each other,” Long said. “The nurses and support staff go out of their way to help us practice excellent medicine.”

