Long-time Hannibal Clinic doctor to retire

HANNIBAL — Priscilla Long, MD, Hannibal Clinic, retires on Jan. 27, after 32 years of providing patient care. She specialized in internal and bariatric medicine.
“The atmosphere at Hannibal Clinic was and is truly caring, caring for our patients and caring for each other,” Long said. “The nurses and support staff go out of their way to help us practice excellent medicine.”
Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Obesity Medicine, Long earned her medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed residency at the University of Kansas.
“I have appreciated working with outstanding physicians like Drs. Richard Ha, Erik Meidl, George Kerkemeyer, Stephen Halpin, Roderick Bartlett and many others,” she concluded.
Long is a Missouri Master Gardener, a deacon at her church and a member of PEO Chapter KV.
