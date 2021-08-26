HANNIBAL — Local workforce partners and employers shared ideas today to help get more Missourians into the workforce, and stay in the workforce during the fourth town hall event in a series offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development within the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
Job Center Connect Town Hall events are focused on engaging communities in conversations about improving the state’s public workforce system and troubleshooting barriers and solutions to sustainable employment.
“These conversations are about connecting all the support systems together, in a unified way, so we can all be focused on one outcome — helping Missourians go to work and stay in work,” said Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director of Workforce Development. “We have to work together with intention to help Missourians get on a path to sustainability.”
Emerging themes from today’s event included increased awareness for Job Center services, better employer engagement with Job Centers, increased access to broadband, wrap-around supports such as transportation, child care, and digital literacy.
“Workforce development is the key to our future as a state, and we know stakeholder engagement is huge,” said Rep. Louis Riggs. “We want to make sure our workforce is properly equipped so we need to invest more in people. How do we raise our standard of living without raising our taxes? We invest in our workforce and get it where it needs to be here for the 21st century.”
Today’s event was the fourth of nine Job Center Connect Town Hall meetings scheduled between August and October.
Each event includes a look at regional workforce data and small-group style discussions to gather ideas and feedback.
OWD has been evaluating the public workforce system over the last year in an initiative called Job Centers of the Future. This initiative aimed to create a statewide approach to promoting workforce development services to the public by comparing Missouri to its 14 neighboring Midwestern states on key workforce data elements, strategies, and policies, while customizing delivery methods to best serve different regions. Job Center Connect, the second phase of this initiative, will finalize policy recommendations and establish implementation.
More information about OWD’s work with Job Center Connect is available at bestinmidwest.com.