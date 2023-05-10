HANNIBAL — Bluff City Theater has earned a $6,000 matching grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation to support its mission of providing free performances in Hannibal.

Riedel Trustees challenged Bluff City Theater to raise $6,000 in donations with the Foundation matching that amount. A $1,500 donation from the O’Donnell Funeral Home put the theater over the top in its fundraising efforts.

