HANNIBAL — McDonald’s of Hannibal Director of Operations, Ashley Orscheln, honored and recognized Carla Long from Oakwood Elementary School and Meredith Morrison from Hannibal Middle School for being selected as 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator award recipients.
Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online and Long and Morrison were selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.
