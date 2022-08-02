SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three area students recently received their degrees from Missouri State University during the spring 2022 semester.
The commencement ceremonies took place May 20, 2022, at Great Southern Bank Arena. The following local students earned degrees:
Jasmine Woods, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology, and received Magna Cum Laude honors.
Sydney Fountain, of Palmyra, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science.
Diane Mayes, Hunnewell, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science.
