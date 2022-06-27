ROLLA — Students from five local communities were awarded degrees in May from Missouri University of Science and Technology.
The graduates were: Lane Floyd, of Bowling Green: Bachelor of Science — computer science, magna cum laude; Davon Pargeon, of Frankford: Bachelor of Science — computer engineering; Heath Ehret, of Hannibal: Bachelor of Science — chemical engineering, cum laude, Tyler Jones, of Hannibal: Bachelor of Science — computer science, cum laude, and Donovan Mefford, of Hannibal, Bachelor of Arts; Chance Moore, of Palmyra: Master of Science — explosives engineering; and John O’Laughlin, of Shelbina, Bachelor of Science — mining engineering.
A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held May 7 at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master’s degrees were held Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the Gale Bullman Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.