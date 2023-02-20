ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Local students were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester of 2022 at Missouri Western University with President’s Honor Roll and Dean's List honors.
The President's Honor Roll honorees were Hunter Oeth, of Bowling Green, Mo., Mercedes Spegal, of Frankford, Mo. and Beverly Hooper, of Hannibal.
Honorees named to the Dean's List were Nate Ard, of Hannibal and Spencer Fuller, of Monroe City, Mo.
Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualified for inclusion on the President's Honor Roll. To be named to the Dean's List, students carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
