CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Local students shave been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University.
The students were: Sydney Aleksick, of Hannibal; Breanne Kroencke and Hannah Kroencke, of Bowling Green, Mo.; and Lily Wegman, of Shelbina, Mo.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Additionally, students who earned a 4.0 grade point average, and meet all the requirements listed above, also earned a spot on the President’s List.