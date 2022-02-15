ROLLA, Mo. — Local students were named to the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Bethel, Mo.
- Wyatt Spilker, chemical engineering, senior
Bowling Green, Mo.
- Lane Floyd, computer science, senior
- Blaine Hunt, electrical engineering, senior
Clarksville, Mo.
- Robert Rothbard, electrical engineering, junior
Frankford, Mo.
- Jason Love, computer science, junior
Hannibal
- Heath Ehret, chemical engineering, senior
- Alexia Gonzalez, engineering, freshman
- Tyler Jones, computer science, senior
- James Koch, aerospace engineering, senior
- Brody Lehenbauer, engineering, sophomore
- Donovan Mefford, history, senior
Palmyra, Mo.
- Matthew Barnes, engineering, freshman
- Andrew Boyer, engineering management, senior
- Blake Frericks, mechanical engineering, senior
- Logan Mitchell, mechanical engineering, senior
Philadelphia, Mo.
- Morgen Oles, engineering, freshman
Saverton, Mo.
- Joshua Drennan, nuclear engineering, junior
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
