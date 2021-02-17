ROLLA, Mo. — Local students were recently named to the honor list for the fall 2020 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
The students honored were: Lane Floyd, junior, computer engineering, and Blaine Hunt, junior, electrical engineering, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Jordan Atkinson, senior, economics, and Jason Love, sophomore, computer science, of Frankford, Mo.; Levi Goodin, sophomore, engineering, James Koch, senior, aerospace engineering, Donovan Mefford, junior, history, and Chanler White, senior, mechanical engineering, of Hannibal; Branden Drew, senior, chemical engineering; Tucker Mclean, freshman, engineering, and Santiago Mendez, senior, civil engineering, of New London, Mo.; Andrew Boyer, senior, engineering management, Madelyn Frericks, freshman, engineering, and Logan Mitchell, junior, mechanical engineering, of Palmyra, Mo.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.