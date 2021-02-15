HANNIBAL — Faculty members at Hannibal-LaGrange University announced several local students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Students receiving the honor were: Michael Maier, Savannah Morton and Kathryn Wilkinson, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Fang Song, Leighton Allen, Alexander Barnes, Joshua Barrows, Lynsie Boling, Ashlee Boyce, Danika Bryant, Francisco Javier Diaz, Marko Dikandic, Lindsay Farmer, Yunru Fu, Daniel Gallego Nixon, Nicholas Gilbert, Alyssa Graham, Kaleb Greening, Kaitlyn Griffen, Tomotaka Hagiwara, Jordyn Hamm, Rivaldi Hartanto, Jordan Jones, Jordan Kinsel, Madison Kinsel, Ethan Lau, Huijie Li, Sierrah Maple, Maria Meza Garcia, Tung Nguyen, Jeshua Noel, Amanda Pendergrass, Brittany Rice, Iker Roncal, Kimberly Santos, Alexandrea Shipley, Juan Pablo Suazo Cerpa, Heiko Thiele, Katie Tracy, Carson Turner, Keely Wagner, Tiankun Wang, Emily Williams and Samantha Zielinski, of Hannibal; Shelby Hawkins and Tracey Ray, of Louisiana, Mo.; Elle Hudelson and Grant Peters, of New London, Mo.;Nikkia Humphrey and Brenda Mata, of Palmyra, Mo.; and Kody Asquith and Victoria Yancey, of Perry Mo.
To qualify for the dean's list, the student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 credit hours of classes.