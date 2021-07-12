WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Students from the local area have earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean’s List.
Each semester, the Dean’s List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
Students named to the 4.0 Dean’s List were Shelby Lynn Nelson, of Hannibal; and Grace Gentry Peak, Sharon Rose Schoonover and Nicholas Lloyd Thomas, of Paris Mo.
Students named to the 3.5 to 3.99 Dean’s List were: Camry LeAnn Skaggs, Noah Daniel Wayne Whelan, Cory Mitchell Allensworth and Alexander Graham Terrell, of Hannibal.