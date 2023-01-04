LINN, Mo. — Local students were recognized for their academic achievements at State Technical College of Missouri with placement on the Dean’s List during the 2022 fall semester.
The students were: Levi Erskine and Mason Latta, of Hannibal; Brandon Fullenwider and Charles Karr, f New London, Mo.; and Wade Begley, Nicholas Erwin, Mason Roberts and Julius Sharrow, of Palmyra, Mo.
