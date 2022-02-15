QUINCY, Ill. — Local students were recently named to the Quincy University Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Local students recognized for their academic achievements were: Lindsey Baugh, Seth Brown, Allison Conboy, Alaric Mefford, Isaac Wiley and Nolan Wosman, of Hannibal; Emilie Okenfuss and Haylee White, of Monroe City, Mo.; Christa Dowil, Michelle Epperson, Hallie Mundle and Hannah Sperry, of New London, Mo.; Ashlynn Brocksmith, Ashley Lay, Allison McConnell, Kimberly Oswalt and Jadon Underhill, of Palmyra, Mo.; Colby Schulz, of Philadelphia, Mo.; Hannah Meyers, of Shelbyville, Mo.; and Elle Jacobsen, of Taylor, Mo.
Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 361 students received the honor during the fall 2021 semester.
