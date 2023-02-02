QUINCY, Ill. — Students from Hannibal and Palmyra, Mo. are among the recipients of dean's list honors on the Quincy University Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The honorees are Allison Conboy, Aaron Hays, Kaitlyn Krigbaum, Alaric Mefford, Laura VanNice, Isaac Wiley and Nolan Wosman, all of Hannibal; and Kole Dieterich, Mersadi Kite, Ashley Lay, Allison McConnell, William Nunnelly, Kimberly Oswalt, James Scott, Makayli Todd and Jadon Underhill, all of Palmyra.
