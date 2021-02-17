QUINCY, Ill. — Students from Northeast Missouri were named to the Quincy University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.

Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 361 students received the honor during the Fall 2020 semester. 

Bowling Green, Mo. — Rebecca Griffith and Brittany Orf

Hannibal — Seth Brown, Laikean James, Jordan Penrose and Nolan Wosman

New London, Mo. — Joseph Meidl

Palmyra, Mo. — Konnar Bunn, Adam Lay, Ashley Lay and Jadon Underhill

Philadelphia, Mo. — Colby Schulz and Emily Stone

Shelbyville, Mo. — Hannah Meyers

Stoutsville, Mo. — Nicholas Powell

