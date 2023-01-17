COLUMBIA, Mo. — Staff and faculty members at the University of Missouri have announced that several local students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Bowling Green
Sarah Nicole Akers, Andrew Craig Bowen, Shay S. Butler, Hannah Dallas Drew, Callie Anna Edmond, Daniel Joseph Feldmann, Anthony Thomas Grote, Brenan Quinn Grote, Kaley Louise Henderson, Allyson R. Huber, Kaylyn P. Mckee, Madeline Sabina Norton, Madison Elizabeth Pruitt, Cale David Shotton, Elizabeth Haley Truelove, Adam Richard Twellman and Sylvia Lorraine Wagner
Center
Emily Mae Evans and Emily Jo Gonzales
Frankford
Jacob Dale Bowen, Makenzie Lynae Burroughs and Caleigh Elisabeth Grote
Hannibal
Adam Lake Albright, Abigail Faith Baumann, Elise Caroline Baumann, Kenna JoLynn Bogue, Gavin J. Booth, Brecklyn Grace Booth, Lily Gene Brewer, Molly N. Broughton, Scarlett A. Burton, Kathryn Brooke Cole, Emma Caroline Deien, Ying Dong, Connor Paul Ehrhardt, Aaron C. Evans, Isabella Lane Falconer, Cole R. Gander, Gillian Maryn Hark, Paeton Marie Hepworth, Charles Joseph Hirner, Samuel Lewis Hirner, Michaela Jane Hull, Reighley C. Janes, Mason Jones, Joseph Dillon Karlinski, Corder E. Lehenbauer, Shelbie A. Mays, Gabriel Landry Mueller, Shelby Jo Pritchett, Anna Yang Richardson, Kaitlyn J. Self, Abby L. Springer, Jace A. Tischer and Ashley Lynn Utter
Louisiana
Olivia Grace Blackmore, Spencer Pershing Butler, Tegan Elin Carrington, Nathan Bradley Perkins and Angel Steven Ulloa-Argueta
Monroe City
Blake Patrick Hays, Riley Paige Quinn, Kayla Mary Spence, Savannah A. Utterback, Lance M. Williams, Emmalee Nicole Williams, Cole Michael Yager and Blake A. Yager
New London
Hannah Shea Nichols and Della Mae Rodenbaugh
Paris
Christopher Michael Ebbesmeyer, Adam Christopher Forrest, Alicia Riley Marie Heinecke, Carlee Mae Long, Kendall Leigh Mason, Brett Dylan Miller, Charlie J. Vitt
Palmyra
Brady Andrew Barnett, Raegan M. Barnett, Mason Conrad Burch, Alexis Nichole Emme, Rylee Dawn Ingram, Caleb Juette, Jacob Thomas Larsen, Nicholas Eugene Mudd, Savannah Eden Neisen, Cameron Elaine O'Brien, Sara Katherine Ridout, Olivia E. Sublette and Owen Samuel Szarka
Perry
Ashlyn N. Eisele, Hannah M. Mallory and Elizabeth Paige Trower
Taylor
Cooper Johnathon Hinkle
