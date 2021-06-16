SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local students were named to the Missouri State University dean’s list for attaining academic excellence.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. These local students made the list: Elizabeth Yannielli, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Blair Burton, Brooke Burton and Jasmine Woods, of Hannibal; Diane Mayes, of Hunnewell, Mo.; Conner Orgill, of Maywood, Mo.; Lindsey Woollen, of New London, Mo.; Kaylee Janssen and Emelia Ridout, of Palmyra, Mo.; Rikki Beldon, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Logan Wise, of Shelbyville, Mo.