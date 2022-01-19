SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several local students at Missouri State University were recognized for attaining academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list. These local students made the list: Sydnee Brothers, of Center, Mo.; Bryan Kyser, of Frankford, Mo.; Jordan Allen, Hope Blaylock, Blair Burton, Taylor Dexheimer, Lauren Willis, Jasmine Woods and Gabe Worthington, of Hannibal; Diane Mayes, of Hunnewell, Mo.; Bria Hooley and Lindsey Woollen, of New London, Mo.; Kaylee Janssen and Emelia Ridout, of Palmyra, Mo.; Grace Stark, of Philadelphia, Mo.; and Rikki Beldon, of Shelbina, Mo.
