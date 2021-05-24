CANTON, Mo. - Local students were among 93 students who were named to the Culver-Stockton College Honor Roll for the Spring 2021 semester.
By completing minimally 12 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.2 and 3.49 on a 4.00 scale, and no grade lower than a C, they have achieved this honor.
The students named to the Honor Roll were: Holly Bremmer, Jacob Morrison and Jared St. Juliana, of Hannibal; Abbigale Daughtery, of New London, Mo.; and Laikyn McClelland and Sydney Smith, of Palmyra, Mo.