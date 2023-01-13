CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Local students were recognized for their academic achievements at Southeast Missouri State University, earning spots on the dean's list and the president's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Jessica Kroencke, of Bowling Green, Mo., was named to the dean's list. Evie Rodenbaugh, of New London, Mo., was named to the president's list.
Students named to the dean's list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Students named to the president's list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
