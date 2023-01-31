FAYETTE, Mo. — Students from Hannibal and New London, Mo. were recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2022 semester at Central Methodist University.
The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently that the Fall 2022 Dean's List included Drake Anthoney Dudley, of Hannibal, and Kennedy Nicole Schmohe, of New London.
