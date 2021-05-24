CANTON, Mo. — Local students received Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2021 semester at Culver-Stockton College.
Students on the Dean’s List have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
The following local students completed coursework with high academic achievement and were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester:
Hannah Beahan, Cecilia Bell, Mick Bramlett, Jacob Caldwell, Omar Marin-Ramirez and Paula Schneider of Hannibal; Hope Conners, of Maywood, Mo.; Alexis Hays, of New London, Mo.; Mikayla Decker, Courtney Hendren, Samantha Hirner, William Nunnelly, Caitlyn Pinne, Caden Power Krystalnoel Schmits-Nokes and Brooke Wilson, of Palmyra, Mo.; Autumn Blackford, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Elizabeth Bimson and Kaylee McVeigh, of Taylor, Mo.