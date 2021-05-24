CANTON, Mo. — Local students were recently named to Culver-Stockton College’s President’s List.
Students receiving the honor earned a 4.00 grade point average and enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours with no grade lower than a C.
The following local students have completed coursework with high academic achievement and has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester: Kameron Worley, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Kaelee Ogle, of Center, Mo.; Hayley Egbert, Kalli Gordanier, Lexie Gordanier, Dalton Huffman, Andrea Martin, Makenzie Prenger, Barclay Raith, Isaac Reinwald, Aaliyah Turl and Abigail Ward, of Hannibal; and Emrielle Griesbaum, Thomas Hendren, Allisyn Long and Steven Walker, of Palmyra, Mo.