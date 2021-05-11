COLUMBIA, Mo. — Columbia College recently announced local students were among those named to the dean's list for the Spring 2021 Semester (Jan.-April 2021).
The students were: Jessica Decker and Caleb Lionberger, of Hannibal; Skyler Kauble, of Monroe City, Mo.; Roberta Meyers, of Palmyra, Mo.; and Jillian Schanuth, of Paris, Mo.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Click here for a complete list of honorees from around the country.