FAYETTE, Mo. — The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently several Northeast Missouri students were included on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Local students who met the requirements for recognition were: Grace Ann McIntosh and Kennedy Nicole Schmohe, of Hannibal; Amy Elizabeth Blair, of Maywood, Mo.; Tayler Ann Allen, of Palmyra, Mo.; Jackson Cole Strain, of Shelbyville, Mo.; and Caroline Rose Weatherford, of Shelbina, Mo.
