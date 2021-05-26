KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Local students were named to the Spring 2021 President’s List and the Vice President for Academic Affairs List at Truman State University.
Local students named to the President’s List were: Morgan Bross, Madison Harris and Alayna Pipkin, of Hannibal; Kirstyn Dietle, of New London, Mo.; Reagan Lehenbauer and Alyssa Loman, of Palmyra, Mo.; Alyssa Ferry, of Perry, Mo.; and Micah Linberger, of Shelbyville, Mo.
Local students named to the Vice President of Academic Affairs List were: Alec Hawkins, of Bethel, Mo.; Kimberly Niemeyer, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Dalton Goewey, Emily Hultgren, Adam Ledbetter, Alec Mundle and John Zielinski, of Hannibal; Taylor Bringer, of LaGrange, Mo.; Karli Amos, Kaylee Powell and McKenzie West, of Monroe City, Mo.; Jessica Christner, of New London, Mo.; Brett Griesbaum and Delainy Kroeger, of Palmyra, Mo.; Leah Caputo, of Shelbina, Mo.; Jamie Dahl-Smith, of Shelbyville, Mo.; and Lauren Shaw, of Vandalia, Mo.