SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students from the local area were among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Missouri State University:
Jordan Allen, Hope Blaylock, Blair Burton, Cailee Combs, Spencer Street, Tim Wellman and Aubrey Whitehead of Hannibal; Bryan Kyser, of Frankford, Mo.; Bria Hooley and Haley Meyers, of New London, Mo.; Sydney Bond, Alyssa Johnson and Emelia Ridout, of Palmyra, Mo.; Sue Stark, of Philadelphia, Mo.; and Rikki Beldon and Mallory Wood, of Shelbina, Mo.
