CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Local students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List and President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Dean’s list recipients were Hannah Kroencke and Jessica Kroencke, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Evie Rodenbaugh, of New London, Mo.; and Lily Wegman of Shelbina, Mo.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Evie Rodenbaugh was also named to the President’s List.
Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
