MANCHESTER, N.H. — Students from the local area have been received academic honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University.
Melissa Myers, of Palmyra, Mo., was named to the dean's list. Rechelle Spurgeon, of Perry, Mo., and Xavier Richardson, of Shelbyville, Mo., were named to the president's list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. To be named to the president's list, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term.
