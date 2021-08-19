Cape Girardeau, Mo—Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., recently announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates. On that list were three students from Hannibal and Quincy.
Caitlyn Bueler of Hannibal graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.
Jadynn Epker of Hannibal graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies.
Maddie Keane of Quincy graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option.