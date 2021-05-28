KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Local students graduated from Truman State University for the spring semester.
The graduates were: Natalie Paige Bartels — Cum Laude, Morgan Alise Bross — Cum Laude, Dalton Allen Goewey, Madison Chastain Harris, Adam Timothy Ledbetter — Cum Laude, Breanne Elizabeth Norton — Master of Arts in Education and Trevor Conrad Gregory Watson, of Hannibal; Brienna Long, of Monroe City, Mo.; Jessica Ellen Christner, of New London, Mo.; Isaac Tobias Gottman — Master of Arts in Education and Brock Mathew Malone, of Palmyra, Mo.; Albana Ismaili — Cum Laude and Dawson B. Wood, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Donald Levi Cullifer and Micah Linberger — Summa Cum Laude, of Shelbyville, Mo.
In order to conduct an in-person ceremony for graduates and their families, Truman expanded spring commencement this year and hosted seven ceremonies between May 7-8. All events took place in Pershing Arena. Graduates were allowed two guests, and all ceremonies were livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Recordings of all the ceremonies are available at truman.edu/registrar/commencement/commencement-video. Photo galleries of each event are now available at photos.truman.edu/home/commencement.