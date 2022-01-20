STAFF REPORT
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University announced two local students were among those who graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester.
The graduates were: Adrian Marie Mehrer, of Monroe City, Mo. — Master of Arts; and Jamie Jade Dahl-Smith, of Shelbyville, Mo. — Cum Laude.
Cum laude recognizes those who earned a grade point average of 3.50-3.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.