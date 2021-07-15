SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local students graduated from Missouri State University in spring 2021.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Madison Orr, of Bowling Green, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.

Elizabeth Yannielli, of Bowling Green, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design.

Brooke Burton, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology, Magna Cum Laude.

Christopher Mefford, of Hannibal, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Natalie Nimmo, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Caleb Northcutt, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain, Logistics and Operations Management and Supply Chain Mgt/Analytics.

Alicia Bryan, of Palmyra, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Plant Science.

Bridget Hudson, of Palmyra, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Arts, Summa Cum Laude.

Logan Wise, of Shelbyville, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

