SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local students graduated from Missouri State University in spring 2021.
The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees:
Madison Orr, of Bowling Green, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.
Elizabeth Yannielli, of Bowling Green, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design.
Brooke Burton, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology, Magna Cum Laude.
Christopher Mefford, of Hannibal, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
Natalie Nimmo, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
Caleb Northcutt, of Hannibal, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain, Logistics and Operations Management and Supply Chain Mgt/Analytics.
Alicia Bryan, of Palmyra, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Plant Science.
Bridget Hudson, of Palmyra, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
Logan Wise, of Shelbyville, Mo., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.