ROLLA, Mo. — Local students were among about 800 students who received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the fall semester.
The graduates were honored during a virtual commencement ceremony, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 19. The virtual ceremony allowed the university to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, which prohibit in-person events with more than 10 participants.
Local graduates were: Jordan Atkinson, of Frankford, Mo. — bachelor of science, economics; Chanler White, of Hannibal — bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; and Branden Drew, of New London, Mo. — bachelor of science, chemical engineering.