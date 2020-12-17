LINN, Mo. — Students from Northeast Missouri were recognized on the dean's list and honor roll for the 2020 fall semester at State Technical College of Missouri.
To be placed on the dean's list, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
Dean's list recipients were: Andrew Culwell, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Cyrus Bland, Sarah Drennan, Cole Holman, Parker LaFoe, Zachary Miles and Grace Watson, of Hannibal; Danielle Pfanner and Ean Ritter, of Monroe City, Mo.; Jacob Begley and Issac Phillips, of New London, Mo.; Ethan Begley, Dakota Compton and Mason Scholl, of Palmyra, Mo.; Tucker Gruber, of Paris, Mo.; Kameron Asquith and Phillip Marti, of Perry, Mo.; Ragar Plunkett, of Philadelphia, Mo.; Chase Glover, William Kendrick, Ethan O'Neal, Adam Wharton and Justin Wilt, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Kyle Drebenstedt, of Shelbyville, Mo.
Honor roll recipients were: Michael Brown, Austin Horton and Matthew McDannold, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Luke Hildebrand, of Frankford, Mo.; Jonathon Mendez-Martinez and John St. Clair, of Monroe City, Mo.; Caleb Brown and Garrett Schoene, of New London, Mo.; Braden Erwin, Dalton McAfee and Carter Powell, of Palmyra, Mo.; Breck Hancock and Keaton Threlkeld, of Paris, Mo.; Dylan Broeckling, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Nicholas Miles, of Shelbyville, Mo.