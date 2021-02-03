HANNIBAL — the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced Wednesday 10 small businesses in Missouri, including the Marion County Port in Hannibal and Missouri Beef Processors in Palmyra, Mo., were awarded value-added grants totaling $626,771.
For more than two decades, MASBDA, which is housed at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, has awarded value-added grants to foster new enterprises that will aid rural economic development. The grants are funded from the sale of the Agricultural Product Utilization Contributor Tax Credit.
“MASBDA is a silent partner to many small business projects across the state” said Jill Wood, executive director of MASBDA. “The demand for these funds has been impressive in the last three years. Our board of directors and team are thrilled to see these small businesses receive the support they need to advance agriculture in their communities.”
The grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and funding can be used for business planning purposes such as feasibility studies, marketing plans, business plans and legal assistance. The funds cannot be used for capital expenditures, salaries or operating funds.
The maximum individual grant is $200,000, with the applicant required to provide a 10 percent cash match toward the eligible expenses. Grant recipients included:
Marion County Port Authority, Hannibal — The $27,500 grant will aid in strategic planning, marketing study and financial planning for a proposed Marion and/or Ralls County Port Development.
Missouri Beef Processors, Palmyra, Mo. — The $139,590 grant will be used for marketing planning, business planning and legal assistance for establishing a beef processing plant in Missouri.
More information about the MASBDA is available by visiting MASBDA.com.