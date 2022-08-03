Local rockers NOWAKE, variety of entertainment slated for 10th Epic Music Showcase

Local rockers NOWAKE will perform during the 10th Epic Music Showcase, with gates opening at noon Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Hannibal P.O.P.S. Club south of Hannibal. Proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and three members of the band are firefighters. The lineup includes Mark Kempker on vocals, Sean McHargue on guitars, Austin Birkhead on guitars, Ryan Gilmore on bass and Mark VanWinkle on percussion.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / ANDREW RANGE PHOTOGRAPHY

HANNIBAL — Local rock band NOWAKE has a direct connection to firefighting, and their performance in the 10th Epic Music Showcase set for Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Hannibal P.O.P.S. Club is tied directly to a worthy cause in that lifesaving field.

Since the first Epic Music Showcase a decade ago, local charities such as Pinkie Pals and burn victims supported by Hannibal Jaycees have benefitted from the event. When the festival moved to the Hannibal P.O.P.S. Club about four years ago, NOWAKE vocalist Mark Kempker said the focus shifted to supporting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

