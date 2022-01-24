FULTON, Mo. — Local students have been recognized for their academic achievements with placement on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Westminster College.
Those honored included: Taylor Grimsley, of Bowling Green, Mo. - senior; Haleigh St. Clair, of Monroe City, Mo. - senior; McCailyn Drainer, of Perry, Mo. - freshman; and Kylei Grosklos, of Stoutsville, Mo. - freshman.
The Dean’s List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe Jr., commended the students for their hard work and dedication.
“These students exemplify Westminster College’s long tradition of educational excellence,” Lofe said. “On behalf of the entire Westminster community, I want to congratulate each one of them on this outstanding achievement. “
