Local quilters to host fundraiser for nursing home residents

Beth Haven Quilters will have a wide variety of hand-crafted quilts, crafts, baked good and homemade candies and jellies on hand for their Fall Fling fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the community room of Beth Haven East, 901 Central Ave. This large quilt will be raffled during the event, with tickets available for $1 each or $5 for six tickets. The raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. during the event, and the winner does not need to be present to win.

HANNIBAL — Beth Haven Quilters have announced its Fall Fling fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the community room of Beth Haven East, 901 Central Ave.

Quilts, crafts, baked goods and homemade candies and jellies will be offered for sale, with proceeds going towards the purchase of Christmas gifts for Beth Haven Nursing Home residents as a part of the Angel Tree program.

