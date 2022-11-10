Local quilters to host fundraiser for nursing home residents

HANNIBAL — Beth Haven Quilters have announced its Fall Fling fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the community room of Beth Haven East, 901 Central Ave.
Quilts, crafts, baked goods and homemade candies and jellies will be offered for sale, with proceeds going towards the purchase of Christmas gifts for Beth Haven Nursing Home residents as a part of the Angel Tree program.
A large, hand-quilted quilt will also be raffled during the event. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and can be purchased in advance at Beth Haven East, or on the day of the Fling. The raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. Contestants do not need to be present to win.
Beth Haven Quilters began doing fundraisers in 2011. Money raised during past events has been donated to worthy causes such as the OATS bus, Kids in Motion, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, and AVENUES. The 2022 Fall Fling will be the first fundraiser the group has hosted since the COVID-19 shutdown.
