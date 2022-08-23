QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center has teamed up with local photographer Julie Ginos from GS Photography to offer a Photography Course.
The four-week course is open to members of the public 14 years of age and older on Tuesdays, from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 6 through Sept. 27.
“In the past, our photography classes have been some of our most popular offerings,” stated Education and Fine Arts Specialist Jonathon Weller. “I’m thrilled that we’re able to bring these classes back. I’m also happy that we’re able to use local talent to make this class happen. Julie is a well-known photographer in the Quincy Area, and I’m thrilled she will share her abilities with those who sign up for this class.”
Whether participants own a new top-of-the-line camera, a camera they’ve had for a while that’s gathering dust on a shelf, or even a smartphone camera, this course will help to improve their photography skills.
The weekly topics for this course include:
Week 1: You and Your Equipment — Participants will get to know their cameras, lenses and other equipment and discuss what works best for their goals.
Week 2: Capturing the Image — Participants learn how to take photos — including camera settings and compositional components.
Week 3: Seeing the Light — Whether artificial or natural, properly using the lighting or lighting source available can make or break an image. Participants will learn how to see the light and make the most of any given lighting situation.
Week 4: Photographing People and Storytelling — Photographs tell stories. This week participants will learn about photographing people — posing, camera angles, etc., and work on how to photograph to tell their story.
More details, class prices and registration opportunities are available by visiting krocquincy.org.
