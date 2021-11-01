HANNIBAL — As temperatures drop and the attention of the community turns to the holidays, many families in the community are forced to look uncertainty in the eye and confront the unsettling feeling of how they will put food on the table and Christmas presents for their children under the tree.
Local non-profit organizations are determined to put an end to this uncertainty by continuing the tradition of providing Christmas food boxes and toys for those in need. The participating organizations include The Salvation Army of Hannibal, Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri and Douglass Community Services.
Christmas applications are available at The Salvation Army of Hannibal and Douglass Community Services. Forms can also be found online at douglassonline.org under the forms tab and at salvationarmyhannibal.org. Applications can be returned to The Salvation Army or Douglass Community Services during business hours. The Salvation Army of Hannibal Family Services Office is located at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal.
Distribution sites will be located in Hannibal, Canton, Mo., Shelbina, Mo. and Bowling Green, Mo. More information is available by contacting Salvation Army Hannibal Caseworker Amanda Bowen at 573-221-7072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.