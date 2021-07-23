PALMYRA, Mo. — The Harvest Outreach Ministries would like to have a permanent home, but to accomplish that goal it will need financial assistance. On July 19 representatives of the ministries met with the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra to request a portion of the American Rescue Plan funds that the county is due to receive from the federal government.
According to Amy Vaughn and Larry Hinds the ministries provide free meals to the needy through the Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs. It also provides two sober living facilities.
During the COVID pandemic Harvest Outreach has had to rely on local churches to provide space so it could prepare food and deliver it. In addition, it has had to hire extra help with the preparation and delivery of the meals.
Harvest Outreach recently purchased some property in the hope that it could build a community center from which it could be permanently located. It is requesting $100,000 to help with the construction of a building.
The commissioners took no action on the request, stating that they are still waiting on some clarification from the federal government before they distribute any ARP funding.
In other business, the commission gave its final design approval for construction of a bridge on County Road 402.
In addition, the commissioners signed the final paperwork pertaining to the bridge project for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Once that paperwork is approved by MoDOT the county will begin the bid process.
Michelle Nemacher and Michelle Todd asked the commissioners how they intend to inform the public about government and their responsibilities. They questioned whether the commission should always do as the federal or state government requires.
The commissioners took no action.
Representatives of Chariton Valley Fiber provided the commissioners with maps showing current areas where fiber is installed. Another map showed areas which have been engineered for fiber installation.
The commissioners said they may be able to help with some funding, but it would have to be used in rural areas that currently have no access to Internet service.
The Chariton Valley reps were asked to return with a new map showing rural areas that could be built out with fiber.
The commission agreed to send a letter of support for a grant application to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The grant would help with funding additional fiber connectivity.
The commissioners approved building on a grandfathered property in the county.
It was reported that Mike Miles, who resides on County Road 432, wishes to tear down his old house and build a new one. Miles' property is 1.2 acres and is therefore grandfathered in and is not required to have the 3-acre minimum.
Marion County Surveyor John Janes informed the commissioners that he will be participating in a program through the Missouri Department of Agriculture that will re-monument corners in Marion County. He promised more information at a later date.
The following individuals were approved to serve on the Marion County Library Board, Sub-District No. 1 - Ellen Stuhlman, president 2022, Andrea Barnes, vice president 2024, Jerry Trower, treasurer 2023, Leeanna Delaney, secretary 2022, and Margie Humphreys, trustee 2024.