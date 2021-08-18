PALMYRA, Mo. — Representatives of the Harvest Outreach Ministries are still seeking American Rescue Plan funding from the Marion County Commission. While the commissioners will not say how much money the organization will receive, some funds will be coming its way.
During Monday’s meeting of the commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Harvest Outreach Ministries again requested ARP funding so that it can build a community center in order to feed the hungry.
While the commissioners again took no action they did commit to giving the organization some funding once all the guidelines for the funds have been set.
In other business, the commissioners approved the re-monumentation of two corners in Marion County as requested by County Surveyor John Janes.
Aaron Everly, president of the Legacy Advisor Group of Columbia, came before the commission to request to bid the county employee health insurance for 2022. The commissioners told Everly that they will not be going out to bid this year and took no action.
Carrie Elson, interim county engagement specialist for the University of Missouri Extension Council, came before the commission to introduce the new secretary, Kaylynn Foreman.
Elson offered the county excess desks and filing cabinets. The commissioners indicated that at this time additional office furniture was not needed. She also asked if anyone would be available to help move furniture. The commissioners suggested she contact her board to see if it can provide assistance.